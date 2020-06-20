Left Menu
Robert Pattinson looks amazing as Batman: Peter Sarsgaard

Actor Peter Sarsgaard says Robert Pattinson is an “interesting” performer and that makes him a perfect choice for Batman. It's hard to even think about anything else with it other than, like...

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:47 IST
Robert Pattinson (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Peter Sarsgaard says Robert Pattinson is an "interesting" performer and that makes him a perfect choice for Batman. In Matt Reeves-directed "The Batman", Pattinson stars as the DC superhero, while Sarsgaard plays Gil Colson, a Gotham City district attorney

''He looks amazing. I have to say, he really, really does. The work he was doing was really cool. I really dug his Batman, and I can't wait to see it (on-screen). "I think he's a very interesting actor, and... I loved him in the Safdie brothers movie ('Good Time') that he did. And I actually really liked this one he just did... the comedy movie with Willem Dafoe. 'The Lighthouse'. He's just an interesting, interesting actor," the 49-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter. Production on the project had to be shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and Sarsgaard said he can't wait to get back to work

'God, I'm just hoping that we can go back soon and finish shooting it. It's much harder with a big movie - to get back to it and finish it. There are hundreds of people on set at any given time. "It's just so hard to understand how we do it, and so, I just want to get back to do it. It's hard to even think about anything else with it other than, like... I'm about 80 percent done with my part, so I would just like to do the last 20 percent.'' "The Batman", also featuring Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

