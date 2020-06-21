Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 21-06-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 01:16 IST
The Kissing Booth 2 streams in July, entry of Marco when Noah & Elle are in long-distance love
Thanks to Netflix for sharing the synopsis of The Kissing Booth 2 close to the period of its premiere! Image Credit: Facebook / The Kissing Booth 2

Are you ready as you're coming close to The Kissing Booth 2's release? The massive success of The Kissing Booth compelled the creators to make it happen during the critical time of this century when the world is severely combating against the China-sponsored deadly coronavirus.

The release date of The Kissing Booth 2 was not deterred although the Covid-19 pandemic has badly crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The announcement of its release in July was made by Joey King on Twitter on May 22. Yes, your favourite celeb, Joey, who played the role of Elle in The Kissing Booth, made the announcement.

The Kissing Booth 2 will debut on the globally popular streaming service, Netflix in July 2020. The avid movie and Netflix aficionados will see the returning of Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn. Other stars like Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans, Tyler Chaney as Stunts to name a few will make the Netflix movie more interesting and overwhelming than the first movie.

Thanks to Netflix for sharing the synopsis of The Kissing Booth 2 close to the period of its premiere! Here you go for it – Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

What's on Netflix revealed a few weeks back the relationship between Elle and Noah would confront their hardest challenge yet as the former bad-boy heads to Harvard University. Fans are wondering whether their relationship will be able to handle the pressure of long-distance or fall apart. The entry of a handsome and charismatic chap named Marco seems to bring a twist in the romantic plot.

Never miss the streaming of The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix on July 24. Stay tuned to Devdiscoure to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

