Hanna Season 2 trailer announces release date, introduces ruthless head of Utrax & many more

Finally, Hanna Season 2 gets a release date. The series is coming back to Amazon Prime Video for the second season and the recently released trailer vows to bring more exciting plot than before.

Many may not know Hanna Season 2 has got a new trailer on June 17. It shows neither Hanna nor Clara is as free from Utrax as they might think. Hanna is well aware that she is not the only young woman with elite combat training groomed by a shadowy government group, her new mission will be to infiltrate Utrax's 'second phase' facility, the Meadows, and take down the entire program from the inside, Entertainment Weekly noted.

Here's the synopsis for Hanna Season 2 – Following her discovery at the end of Season One, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal "second phase." Esmé Creed-Miles reprises the title role of "Hanna" and Mireille Enos returns as CIA operative "Marissa Wiegler" in a season that introduces Dermot Mulroney as Utrax overseer 'John Carmichael.

Amazon Prime Video provides the introduction of Hanna Season 2 while releasing its trailer – Welcome to the Meadows, a secret conditioning school where assassins are trained to go undercover as everyday teenage girls. But a former test subject, Hanna, returns to infiltrate the facility and put an end to this shadowy organization. They took her father. They took her identity. But can they stop her? Watch the official trailer now for Hanna. New Season July 3rd, only on Prime Video.

On the other hand, the trailer for Hanna Season 2 introduces the ruthless head of Utrax, John Carmichael and his second in command, Leo Garner. The return of Hanna's nemesis-turned-ally, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler is also revealed.

Hanna Season 2 will revolve around how Hanna has been successful in escaping and her survival and how she experiences life as a typical teenager while being engineered to combat and fight. The continuation of plot will remain the same in the second season. The imminent season is likely to show her journey without Erik and she may deal in avenging his death.

Watch the trailer below. Hanna Season 2 will be released on July 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon Prime series.