Thank you for Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Anubhav Sinha on his birthday

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday extended birthday greetings to film director Anubhav Sinha on his 54th birthday by posting a picture from the sets of their film 'Article 15.' Khurrana took to Instagram to post the picture in which he and Sinha are seen walking in the fields just before or after shooting a sequence.

He thanked the director for casting him in 'Article 15' and said that he is looking forward for their next collaboration. "Happy bday @anubhavsinhaa sir! Thank you for #Article15 I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year," he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Sinha, 'Article 15' was a movie based on the Badaun rape-murder case. It dealt with the issue of caste-based discrimination that continues to exist in India. The director-actor duo is teaming up for an action-thriller which is slated to hit the theatres on October 16. (ANI)