Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Jha's next 'Pareeksha' to release on ZEE5

Starring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, the film had its India premiere last year at the 50th International Film Festival of India Billed as a ZEE5 Original, "Pareeksha – The Final Test" aims to make a comment on the traditional Indian education system.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:32 IST
Prakash Jha's next 'Pareeksha' to release on ZEE5

National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha has announced that his upcoming film "Pareeksha- The Final Test" is set to release on ZEE5. Starring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, the film had its India premiere last year at the 50th International Film Festival of India

Billed as a ZEE5 Original, "Pareeksha – The Final Test" aims to make a comment on the traditional Indian education system. Resonating from the real life experience of IPS officer Abhayanand, former DGP of Bihar, the film chronicles the story of a rickshaw puller who dreams to provide decent education to his son. Jha, 68, said he was truly inspired by Abhayanand who, while serving as the police chief in Bihar's Naxal infested areas, began coaching kids in the village to crack IIT-JEE exams. "Their success had a great impact in the crime infested badlands of Bihar and made a difference. I felt compelled to tell this story and we have found a wonderful streaming partner in ZEE5, a platform which will give this subject the reach it deserves," the director said in a statement. The premiere date of the movie is yet to be announced. Jha's last directorial was 2016’s "Jai Gangaajal. It was a follow up to the 2003 movie "Gangaajal" and featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a cop. The film also marked Jha's foray into acting after spending over three decades in the film industry, and directing critically-acclaimed films like "Damul" , " Mrityudand", ", "Apaharan" and "Rajneeti".

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Japan to withdraw bid for 2023 women's World Cup

The Japan Football Association is expected to pull out of bidding for the 2023 Womens World Cup. The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Monday reported the pending withdrawal and cited unnamed sources at the JFA.That would clear the way for a jo...

India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts

Indias economic recovery is more likely to be a U or W shaped rather than V as the impact of COVID-19 will be profound on a nation that was already struggling for growth prior to the pandemic, analysts said. Before the onset of COVID, India...

Better coaching system is helping us scout good players: Bibiano Fernandes

India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes attributed to the batch-wise improvement of his team to the fact that there are more educated coaches at the grassroots level in the country at the moment. The change of coach education has revolution...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020