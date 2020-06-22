Prakash Jha's next 'Pareeksha' to release on ZEE5

National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha has announced that his upcoming film "Pareeksha- The Final Test" is set to release on ZEE5. Starring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, the film had its India premiere last year at the 50th International Film Festival of India

Billed as a ZEE5 Original, "Pareeksha – The Final Test" aims to make a comment on the traditional Indian education system. Resonating from the real life experience of IPS officer Abhayanand, former DGP of Bihar, the film chronicles the story of a rickshaw puller who dreams to provide decent education to his son. Jha, 68, said he was truly inspired by Abhayanand who, while serving as the police chief in Bihar's Naxal infested areas, began coaching kids in the village to crack IIT-JEE exams. "Their success had a great impact in the crime infested badlands of Bihar and made a difference. I felt compelled to tell this story and we have found a wonderful streaming partner in ZEE5, a platform which will give this subject the reach it deserves," the director said in a statement. The premiere date of the movie is yet to be announced. Jha's last directorial was 2016’s "Jai Gangaajal. It was a follow up to the 2003 movie "Gangaajal" and featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a cop. The film also marked Jha's foray into acting after spending over three decades in the film industry, and directing critically-acclaimed films like "Damul" , " Mrityudand", ", "Apaharan" and "Rajneeti".