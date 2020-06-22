'The lotuses remember you Irrfan': Sutapa Sikdar shares picture of blooming flowers
Nearly two months after the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa Sikdar on Sunday shared a picture of lotuses blooming in a field and remembered how Khan had nurtured those flowers.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:04 IST
Nearly two months after the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa Sikdar on Sunday shared a picture of lotuses blooming in a field and remembered how Khan had nurtured those flowers. Sutapa shared a picture of the blooming lotuses on Facebook and reminisced how the 'Hindi Medium' actor had brought them in bottles and planted them in the field.
"The lotuses remember you Irrfan, you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains #naturelove #alluniverseisone," she wrote in the caption. The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.
The 53-year-old actor was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox,' 'The Namesake' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)
