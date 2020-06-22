Left Menu
Gerard Butler to star in Ric Roman Waugh's action thriller 'Kandahar'

Hollywood star Gerard Butler is set to reteam with 'Greenland' and 'Angel Has Fallen' director Ric Roman Waugh on action thriller 'Kandahar.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:46 IST
Gerard Butler to star in Ric Roman Waugh's action thriller 'Kandahar'
Gerard Butler. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Gerard Butler is set to reteam with 'Greenland' and 'Angel Has Fallen' director Ric Roman Waugh on action thriller 'Kandahar.' According to Variety, CAA Media Finance is representing the film's US rights, and Capstone is handling international and will present the project to buyers at the virtual Cannes Market.

Waugh will direct from a screenplay that he wrote with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune, based on the latter's experiences at the Defence Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan at the time of the Snowden leaks. 'Kandahar' will feature Butler as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative working in the Middle East. An intelligence leak that dangerously exposes his classified mission and reveals his covert identity. Stuck in the heart of hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar while eluding the elite special forces hunting them.

The film is being produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films, the producer of the 'John Wick' and 'Sicario' franchises, production house G-BASE's Alan Siegel and Butler, and Capstone Group's Christian Mercuri. Rob Moran will executive produce along with Brendon Boyea and Jonathan Fuhrman. The principal photography of the 'Kandahar' will take place on location in the Middle East.

the movie marks a reunion for Butler, Waugh, Iwanyk and Siegel, who most recently teamed on STX's upcoming thriller 'Greenland,' set for a wide theatrical release. Waugh also directed Butler in 'Angel Has Fallen,' the follow-up to 'Olympus Has Fallen' and 'London Has Fallen,' which have collectively earned nearly 400 million USD worldwide. (ANI)

