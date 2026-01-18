Amway India's Financial Struggles: A Closer Look at FY25

Amway India has seen its financial losses deepen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting a total loss of Rs 74.25 crore. This reflects a significant increase from the Rs 53.38 crore loss in the previous year, as per business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company's revenue from operations also took a hit, declining by 10.56% to Rs 1,148.16 crore. As the direct selling industry in India faces slow growth, Amway's total income dropped by 9.2% to Rs 1,174.85 crore. The reduction in revenue was noted across key segments including 'Nutrition and Wellness' and 'Personal Care'.

Meanwhile, a focus on reducing expenses saw costs such as advertising, sales promotion, and royalties decline. Despite these challenges, Amway India's spokesperson emphasized the strategic importance of the Indian market, projecting optimism for future growth and alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)