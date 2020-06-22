John Wick: Chapter 4: Will Bridget Moynahan come back? Know other actors reprising roles

Fans need to wait for around two years for John Wick: Chapter 4. The massive success of John Wick 3 (titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) opened doors for John Wick 4. The movie initially had a release date in 2021, but the China-sponsored coronavirus to the world is solely responsible for its postponement.

The production of John Wick: Chapter 4 highly suffered due to the global coronavirus pandemic like other entertainment projects.

John Wick: Chapter 4 had an initial release date May 21, 2021. Many fans were excited that they would be able to see Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4, which is also slated to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. It's like The Matrix 4 vs John Wick: Chapter 4 or Keanu Reeves vs Keanu Reeves.

Unfortunately, that will not take place. Lionsgate has postponed the release of John Wick 4 until 2022 debunking a theory that it might crossover with The Matrix 4. The new release date for John Wick Chapter 4 is May 27, 2022.

Many fans will be glad to know that Bridget Moynahan will be returning with Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 to play the role of Helen. Other actors like Alfie Allen as Iosef Tarasov, Ian McShane as Winston, John Leguizamo as Aurelio, Michael Nyqvist as Viggo Tarasov, Willem Dafoe as Marcus, Adrianne Palicki as Ms Perkins, Jason Mantzoukas as Tick Tock Man and Dean Winters as Avi.

A rumour previously swirled up that John Wick 4 would mark an end to the franchise. But as we said earlier, the lead actor of the franchise, Keanu Reeves stated that he would continue making sequels, as long as the films are successful. Thus, there is also a chance of John Wick: Chapter 5 in future. But it will take further time as the fourth movie has been pushed to May 2022.

The release date of John Wick: Chapter 4 has been postponed and the new date is May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.