Akshay Kumar lauds Delhi Police official Rajat Rathor's rendition of 'Teri Mitti'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police official Rajat Rathor who became an Internet sensation after he put out a video of him singing 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:45 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police official Rajat Rathor who became an Internet sensation after he put out a video of him singing 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari.' While the original song was sung by B Praak, cop Rathor had recently uploaded the video of himself singing the soulful patriotic number on Twitter with the clip receiving lot of love from Twitterati in a short span.

Kumar took to Twitter to share a video of himself lauding the 'cop that sings.' "Hi Rajat, this is Akshay, yaar you sing so good. I was delighted to hear your rendition of Teri Mitti. Also, the song itself is so beautiful that it causes one to shed a few tears, and then your voice has such pain," Kumar said.

"I can see that you are a uniformed man. Lots of good wishes for the work that you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up the talent. Well done," he added. The 'Mission Mangal' actor ended the video by clapping for the police official.

"Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different. Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :)," he tweeted along with the video. Delhi Police official Rajat Rathor had uploaded the video of himself singing the soulful patriotic song on Twitter and the video received a lot of love from Twitterati in a short amount of time. (ANI)

