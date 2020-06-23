Paresh Rawal suggests calling Army, Police as 'heroes' and actors as 'entertainers'

In a tribute to the Indian soldiers and police force, veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Tuesday proposed that the country must refer to actors as 'entertainers' and forces as 'heroes.' Conventionally, actors in lead roles in films are mostly referred to as 'heroes.' Rawal took to Twitter to share his thought with his fans and followers.

"We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes," he tweeted. The thought of the Bollywood veteran has received several likes and has been shared by on Twitter over 25,000 times on Twitter.

This comes a week after the violent face-off of Indian soldiers with China in Ladakh's Galwan valley in which twenty personnel of the Indian Army were killed. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)