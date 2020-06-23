Claire Foy to star In psychological horror 'Dust'

Actor Claire Foy is set to topline the upcoming psychological horror "Dust". Will Joines and Karrie Crouse will be directing the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Crouse, who has worked as a writer on HBO's sci-fi series "Westworld" , has penned the script, which was developed at Sundance Writer’s Lab.

Foy, 36, will star as a young mother in 1930s Oklahoma who is haunted by her past and trapped in horrifying dust storms. She becomes convinced that her family is threatened by a mysterious presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect them. Alix Madigan of Mad Dog Films is producing with Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine. Foy is best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in two seasons of Netflix royal drama "The Crown" . Her film credits includes titles like "First Man", "Breathe" and "The Girl in the Spider's Web" .

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her feature "Louis Wain" , opposite Benedict Cumberbatch..