Tekashi 6ix9ine scores No. 1 song, 'TROLLZ,' with Nicki Minaj

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has achieved a major milestone within the music industry

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:25 IST
Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has achieved a major milestone within the music industry: a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Fox News, Tekashi, whose real name Daniel Hernandez, released the song 'TROLLZ' with Nicki Minaj on June 12, and the song has hit No. 1, making it Hernandez's first and Minaj's second to do so, per Billboard.

The 24-year-old rapper has previously boasted two Top 10 songs: 'FEFE' with the 37-year-old rapper Minaj, and Murda Beatz back in 2018, and 'Gooba,' which debuted at No. 3 just last month. Recently Minaj also got her first No. 1 hit, when she appeared on a remix of Doja Cat's 'Say So.' With the achievement, Minaj broke the record for most Hot 100 appearances without a No. 1 song, clocking in at 109 entries, 19 being in the top 10.

Billboard also reports that the song had the highest weekly sales sum, starting with 116,000 units, since Taylor Swift's 'Me!,' which was released last year. Earlier in 2018, Hernandez was arrested on racketeering, weapons and drugs charges. A testimony against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang and his cooperation with prosecutors helped him land a spot in a private prison for his own safety, as well leniency.

In April, the rapper was released early from prison on account of the coronavirus. He will serve out the remainder of his sentence in his home. (ANI)

