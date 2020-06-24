Left Menu
The Last Kingdom Season 5: Uhtred's reunion with his son? Executive producer talks on it

Updated: 24-06-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:27 IST
The Last Kingdom Season 5: Uhtred's reunion with his son? Executive producer talks on it
Ending of last season raised plenty of question for The Last Kingdom Season 5. Image Credit: Twitter / The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom Season 5 has become one of the most anticipated series and fans are excited that it will be back soon. Netflix and the series makers are currently not discussing much on it, but this can't stop from predicting what they can see next.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to focus on Uhtred's son, young Uhtred among other vital characters. Young Uhtred is now a young teenager and his father Uhtred recruits him to help claim back his homeland. Many fans are wondering if Uhtred will be reunited with his son who is a devoted Christian.

As The Last Kingdom progress towards Season 5, the viewers are becoming astonished seeing how his father is an incredibly brave and selfless man, and he only wants the best for his son.

Ending of last season raised plenty of question for The Last Kingdom Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in Season 5 of The Last Kingdom.

The possibility of The Last Kingdom Season 5 was severely questioned that compelled the executive producer, Nigel Marchant saying positive. "We're very hopeful, we'd love to do a Season 5. I think all of us want to tell a story and it's always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it," Marchant said. He said this during the live live Q&A session among Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant with RadioTimes.com

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

