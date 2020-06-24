Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Golmaal Again' to re-release in New Zealand post-COVID shutdown

'Golmaal Again' - the latest instalment of Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise 'Golmaal' is all set to re-release in New Zealand, the director announced on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:58 IST
'Golmaal Again' to re-release in New Zealand post-COVID shutdown
Poster of the film 'Golmaal Again' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Golmaal Again' - the latest instalment of Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise 'Golmaal' is all set to re-release in New Zealand, the director announced on Wednesday. This makes 'Golmaal Again' the first Hindi film to relaunch in the country post-Covid shutdown of theatres.

Shetty took to Instagram to share a poster of the film and wrote," New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post Covid." "New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again.

As it is rightly said - THE SHOW MUST GO ON," his caption further reads. New Zealand's health ministry had earlier this month announced that it no longer had active COVID cases. However, cases were reported in the country after that. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

4 more persons recover from COVID-19 in Meghalaya: CM

Four more persons have recovered from COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of coronavirus cured patients in the state to 41, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Only four active COVID-19 cases are now in Meghalaya as 41 people ha...

Lakers' Bradley opts out of NBA's restart, cites son's health

The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers will be without a starter when the NBA season resumes, as guard Avery Bradley announced Tuesday that he will not join the team next month in central Florida. Bradley told ESPN that his decis...

Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in next 3-4 hrs: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad are likely to receive rainfall in the next three to four hours, said Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre RWFC, Delhi.Rainfall wou...

Logistical hurdles could slow troop withdrawal from Germany

The Defense Department is reviewing options to begin pulling about 10,000 troops out of Germany, as directed by President Donald Trump. But even though some may be shifted to neighbouring Poland, the withdrawal will still present complex lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020