'Parasite' producer, Skydance TV team for K-drama adaptation

Skydance Television is collaborating with CJ ENM, the studio behind multiple Oscar winner "Parasite", on a series adaptation of the hit South Korean drama "Hotel Del Luna". We believe 'Hotel Del Luna' will enhance the reputation of Korean storytelling around the world by showcasing the global appeal of our local stories," said Park. The original series was written by sisters Hong Jeong-eun and Hong Mi-ran and directed by Oh Chung-hwan and Kim Jung-hyun.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:47 IST
Skydance Television is collaborating with CJ ENM, the studio behind multiple Oscar winner "Parasite", on a series adaptation of the hit South Korean drama "Hotel Del Luna" . Directed by Bong Joon-Ho, the genre-defying "Parasite" got it all - awards, glowing reviews and money at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CJ ENM and its subsidiary Studio Dragon will develop the project with "Altered Carbon" showrunner Alison Schapker. Studio Dragon recently set up a branch in the US and is the first Korean studio to team with a local production company to develop scripted programming.

Schapker, who has an overall deal at Skydance, will develop and produce an adaptation of "Hotel Del Luna" , about a mystical hotel whose guests are all spirits and its human manager. The new show is "reimagined for a global audience," said the two studios.

"At its core, 'Hotel Del Luna' is a spectacular visual fantasy grounded in a story about the importance of human connection, lost loves and unfinished business. We are excited to be partnering with Alison and Studio Dragon to bring this timeless story to a global audience," said Skydance TV president Bill Bost. Park Hyun, head of Studio Dragon's global division, said their team hopes this is first of many projects with Skydance. "We are thrilled to have Alison lead the adaptation of 'Hotel Del Luna', hopefully our first of many co-development projects with Skydance. We believe 'Hotel Del Luna' will enhance the reputation of Korean storytelling around the world by showcasing the global appeal of our local stories," said Park.

The original series was written by sisters Hong Jeong-eun and Hong Mi-ran and directed by Oh Chung-hwan and Kim Jung-hyun. Starring Lee Ji-eun and Yeo Jin-goo, the show was tvN's top-rated drama of 2019..

