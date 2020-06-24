IMPPA writes to Maha CM, requests workers to submit COVID results before joining film set

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, requested on guidelines insisting unit members to submit their negative COVID-19 results before joining the film set for shooting. In an official written statement dated June 24, the IMPPA pitched in their recommendation that all the unit members before starting to work in the shooting set should submit negative COVID reports to ensure everybody's safety.

"When so many unit members are involved in the shooting, it is necessary to ensure that the people working should not be COVID positive and hence the report should be insisted upon," the letter read, The body also further expressed their thankfulness to the Maharashtra government for amending certain "impractical" guidelines that were issued by the government earlier to restart the media entertainment industry in the coastal state.

Earlier on June 2, IMPPA in a letter, highlighted, four such guidelines that they considered were "impractical" to apply in real shooting scenarios. Provision of hotel recommendation to all unit members, the casting of real family members in the movie/series, mandatory requirement of a doctor, nurse throughout the shoot, are some of the guidelines that have now which are now relaxed by the government. (ANI)