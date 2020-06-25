Universal eyeing Joseph Kosinski to direct 'Twister' reboot

Joseph Kosinski, director of the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick" , is in talks with Universal Pictures to helm the reboot of the action film "Twister" . A source told Variety that plot details are sparse on the modern take of the 1996 film, which featured Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as storm chasers and a couple on the brink of divorce.

The duo team up in the face of violent tornadoes to create an advanced weather alert system. Frank Marshall will produce the new movie and the studio is currently meeting with writers to pen the script.

The original version, helmed by "Speed" director, was a global box office blockbuster minting close to USD 495 million. Steven Spielberg was attached to the 1996 film as exec producer and author Michael Crichton penned the script.