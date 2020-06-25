Left Menu
Development News Edition

We always wanted to show strong, independent women: Anushka Sharma on success of 'Bulbbul'

A day after the release of her Netflix production debut film - Bulbbul - Anushka Sharma on Thursday said that she always wanted to "celebrate women and their spirit" through her production company Clean Slate Filmz.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:28 IST
We always wanted to show strong, independent women: Anushka Sharma on success of 'Bulbbul'
Actor Anushka Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

A day after the release of her Netflix production debut film - Bulbbul - Anushka Sharma on Thursday said that she always wanted to "celebrate women and their spirit" through her production company Clean Slate Filmz. "The idea that Clean Slate Filmz would one day create a genre of our own was never an intentional move by us. We, however, always wanted to create a style of story-telling that celebrates women and their spirit," said Sharma."We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and Bulbbul is our new offering in this regard. Portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions," she added.

Just one day after its premiere 'Bulbbul' has won hearts and got good reviews from Film critics."We are really proud that Bulbbul is being loved by audiences because Karnesh and I really put our necks on the line to make projects that we hope will be clutter-breaking. The fact that people have called each and every attempt of ours as daring and adventurous is validation enough for us because Clean Slate Filmz has really tried to give something new to people with each attempt," Sharma said.Anushka, who co-owns Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh Sharma, feels that she and her brother have dared to dream as producers because they have wanted to produce never seen before, clutter-breaking cinema. "Karnesh and I aren't scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that's what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at Clean Slate Filmz because both Pataal Lok and now Bulbbul have got great reviews and janta ka appreciation," the 'Sultan' actor said. Anushka further said that she is proud to have backed incredible new writers, directors, musicians and actors who are making their mark in Bollywood.

"The success shows that we are on the right track and we will continue to make cinema that's brave and back immensely talented film-makers like Anvita Dutt, Sudip Sharma, Prosit Roy, Avinash Arun, Anshai Lal whose bold cinematic voices need to be heard," she said."It is them that have made both these projects immensely successful. Clean Slate Filmz has always been home to really talented first time writers, directors, musicians and actors looking to make a mark in cluttered Bollywood and we have tried to do our best to bring their geniuses on screen with every single project," she added. The 'PK' actor turned a producer at a young age of 25 and has been credited with creating a sub-genre of supernatural-feminist films like 'Pari,' 'Phillauri,' and now 'Bulbbul' which have pushed the envelope. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Reform, not revolution, is path to Black equality, says UK activist

Those fighting for Black racial equality in Britain need to put realistic reform over dreams of revolution, said Imarn Ayton, an activist who has had a prominent role in protests that swept London in recent weeks.The death of George Floyd, ...

ANALYSIS-'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when an aide forwarded a video that had just been posted online, showing his choice for Paris mayor masturbating.Benjamin Griveauxs campaign was alr...

ADB approves $20m to help Solomon Islands combat COVID-19 and impact on economy

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 20 million to help the Government of Solomon Islands combat the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and its impact on the countrys economy.The support comprises a 10 million concessional loan and a 10 mi...

MNRE proposes 15-25 pc basic custom duty on solar equipment in first year : R K Singh

Power and New Renewable Minister R K Singh said on Thursday said his ministry has proposed basic custom duty BCD on solar equipment in the range of 15 to 25 per cent in first year which would eventually increase up to 40 per cent. On Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020