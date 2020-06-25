Sony Pictures gears up to resume production for TV, films, streaming service

Sony Pictures Networks India, which owns and operates the Sony Entertainment network of television channels, on Thursday said it is gearing up to resume production work for its TV, film and online streaming businesses. The company has obtained "all relevant government permissions to resume production", which was closed following the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), a subsidiary of Sony Corporation, said in a statement. "The network is working closely with its production partners to ensure shoots resume in a controlled environment with strict compliance to all necessary government rules, regulations and safety protocols," it added.

All producers working with SPN have been asked to strictly comply with all guidelines issued by the government and local authorities. SPN said it would provide several incentives for the cast and crew, including insurance and swift payment.

"Moreover, SPN is actively extending its support to the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) in containing and minimizing the adverse impact of the pandemic on our industry," it said. The company said it is "firmly determined" to extend full support to the fraternity in these difficult times.

It undertook specific initiatives such as bearing 100 per cent insurance cost for the cast and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic and release of full payment of July to December 2020 within a 30-day time frame..