Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Alexa & Katie Season 5 renewed or Season 4 ended the Netflix series?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:08 IST
Is Alexa & Katie Season 5 renewed or Season 4 ended the Netflix series?
Alexa & Katie Season 4 ended with both the protagonists from senior year of high school. Image Credit: Facebook / Alexa & Katie

While Alexa & Katie Season 4 just had a recent streaming on Netflix, many fans are expecting Season 5 to be renewed. Earlier, a news broke out that the fourth season would mark end to the series. Read further to know more in details.

Has Netflix renewed Alexa & Katie Season 5. The viewers have insisted the series makers and Netflix through various platforms for renewing the series. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem possible in future.

Alexa & Katie Season 4 ended with both the protagonists from senior year of high school. The series on Netflix impressed many people worldwide. Alexa and Katie, the long-term friends, are looking forward to their new high school year. Alexa discovered she had cancer when the two best friends face a crisis.

The final eight episodes of Alexa & Katie premiered on Saturday, June 13 on Netflix. However, China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic was not able to affect the fourth series of the Netflix series.

Paris Berelc said in a media conversation that she had a hard time letting go of Alex and Katie. Everyone on the team had become one big family. Isabel May said in an interview that she will forever be grateful for telling this story. Unfortunately, fans need to understand that they have no other option left without bidding goodbye to this beautiful series.

If you want a few series like Alexa & Katie, you can redirect your gaze to On My Bloc, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, One Day At A Time, Fuller House, Greenhouse Academy to name a few.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

How Pakistan deceived US on Afghanistan and terrorism

The two deadly terror attacks in May which claimed 38 lives in Kabul and Nangarhar in Afghanistan, clearly exposed the short-sightedness of the US-Taliban agreement reached in Doha in a bid to carve out Afghanistans peaceful future. The con...

Brazil Supreme Court selects Luiz Fux as next chief justice

Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously chose Luiz Fux as its next chief justice, to serve a two-year term that begins on September 10, current Chief Justice Dias Toffoli said.Unlike the United States which has a permanent Supreme Cou...

U.S. Supreme Court declines to change Ohio ballot initiatives policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to direct Ohio to accept electronic signatures from residents seeking to place voter initiatives on the ballot rather than signing petitions in pen due to the coronavirus pandemic.The justices in ...

Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying: ICMR to govt labs

The ICMR on Thursday advised government laboratories to retain all samples testing positive for coronavirus infection for a minimum of 30 days before destroying them. In its Guidelines for storage of respiratory specimens collected for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020