Is Alexa & Katie Season 5 renewed or Season 4 ended the Netflix series?

While Alexa & Katie Season 4 just had a recent streaming on Netflix, many fans are expecting Season 5 to be renewed. Earlier, a news broke out that the fourth season would mark end to the series. Read further to know more in details.

Has Netflix renewed Alexa & Katie Season 5. The viewers have insisted the series makers and Netflix through various platforms for renewing the series. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem possible in future.

Alexa & Katie Season 4 ended with both the protagonists from senior year of high school. The series on Netflix impressed many people worldwide. Alexa and Katie, the long-term friends, are looking forward to their new high school year. Alexa discovered she had cancer when the two best friends face a crisis.

The final eight episodes of Alexa & Katie premiered on Saturday, June 13 on Netflix. However, China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic was not able to affect the fourth series of the Netflix series.

Paris Berelc said in a media conversation that she had a hard time letting go of Alex and Katie. Everyone on the team had become one big family. Isabel May said in an interview that she will forever be grateful for telling this story. Unfortunately, fans need to understand that they have no other option left without bidding goodbye to this beautiful series.

If you want a few series like Alexa & Katie, you can redirect your gaze to On My Bloc, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, One Day At A Time, Fuller House, Greenhouse Academy to name a few.