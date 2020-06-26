Left Menu
Jade Pettyjohn joins cast of 'The Big Sky'

Described as a tough girl with wisdom beyond her years, Grace is kidnapped alongside her older sister Danielle, but not without a fight. Kelley will write multiple episodes and also serve as showrunner on the first season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:22 IST
Jade Pettyjohn joins cast of 'The Big Sky'

Newcomer Jade Pettyjohn has boarded the cast of ABC thriller series "The Big Sky" . Pettyjohn most recently appeared in Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere" , opposite the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

"The Big Sky" , which hails from creator David E Kelley, recently received a straight-to-series order from the network. In the show, the 19-year-old actor will star alongside Katheryn Winnick, Ryan Phillippe and Natalie Alyn Lind. The cast also includes John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer. The Montana-set thriller centres around private investigator Cassie Dewell, who partners with former police officer Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway.

The pair discovers the girls are not the only ones who have disappeared in the area and must race against time to stop the killer before another is abducted. Pettyjohn will star as Grace Sullivan, one of the two kidnapped sisters. Described as a tough girl with wisdom beyond her years, Grace is kidnapped alongside her older sister Danielle, but not without a fight.

Kelley will write multiple episodes and also serve as showrunner on the first season. Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box are executive producing the show which will be produced by A+E Studios and 20th Century Fox Television..

