Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI robot, Erica, to take lead in USD 70 million sci-fi movie

As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers of upcoming sci-fi movie 'b' have partially sorted out the casting- by roping in a robot.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:49 IST
AI robot, Erica, to take lead in USD 70 million sci-fi movie
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers of upcoming sci-fi movie 'b' have partially sorted out the casting- by roping in a robot. At a time, when producers are figuring out how to open their production process safely, this AI robot, named Erica, will be seen as the lead actor in a USD 70 million science fiction film, which producers say will be the first to rely on an artificially intelligent actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bondit Capital Media, which financed titles such as 'To the Bone' and the Oscar-nominated 'Loving Vincent', Belgium-based Happy Moon Productions and New York's Ten Ten Global Media, have committed to back 'b.' The forthcoming movie revolves around the story of a scientist who discovers dangers associated with a programme he created to perfect human DNA and then eventually helps the artificially intelligent woman he designed (Erica) escape.

The movie will be coming from the visual effect supervisors - Eric Pham, Tarek Zohdy, and Sam Khoze, and is bankrolled through Life Entertainment. Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, who created Erica in real life as part of their study of robotics, also taught her to act, applying the principles of method acting to artificial intelligence, according to Khoze.

"In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role. But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings, and coaching character development and body language," the publication quoted Khoze as saying. Erica was originally set to debut in a different project that was to have been directed by Tony Kaye, but producers parted with Kaye over scheduling.

However, the director of 'b' and the human co-star for Erica are not yet attached, but producers filmed some of her scenes in Japan in 2019. They expect to shoot the rest of 'b' in Europe in June next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by PM, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred: Sonia Gandhi.

Country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by PM, then why were our 20 soldiers martyred Sonia Gandhi....

Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infect...

Mi Band 5 gets great reviews in China but other markets might have to wait

One of the worlds best selling fitness band lineup - the Mi Band series, has added a new gadget to their collection but the latest Mi Band 5 is only limited to China for now. The latest product features a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a n...

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders: Sonia Gandhi.

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020