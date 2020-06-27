Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers shooting for 'All is Well,' with Rishi Kapoor

Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his #RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday remembered working in 'All is well' will legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in the year 2015. Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in Indian cinema later this month, complemented his anecdotes with a road map of his films released in 2015.

The 'Bunty Aur Babli' actor put out a video on Instagram wherein he remembered the memories attached with the comedy-drama 'All is well' and how he was offered to do the film with the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He started his note writing, #RoadTo20, Year-2015, #AllIsWell, "Which actor is going to refuse to do a film with the great Rishi Kapoor. Certainly not me."

Recalling the time when he was offered the film by Umesh Shukla, and said that he instantly said yes after he was told that 'Chintu uncle' (Rishi Kapoor), had agreed to be a part. "When Umesh Shukla told me the story and that Chintu uncle had agreed to be a part of the film... it was an instant yes!" he added. Abhishek recalled working with the veteran star and the experience working with him. He wrote, "Although I had worked with him in Delhi 6 it was just a handful of scenes. Here, Umesh gave me an entire film. So much to learn from him on set as well as off set. Definitely one of my favourite co-stars. I miss him!"

Abhishek, who is all set to complete 20 years in Bollywood, had started with the #RoadTo20 series to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. (ANI)