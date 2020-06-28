Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hulu removes 'Golden Girls' episode with blackface scene amid protests against racism

In line with the ongoing protests against racism, television network Hulu has removed an episode of the American sitcom 'The Golden Girls' that contained a scene with characters in blackface.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 08:22 IST
Hulu removes 'Golden Girls' episode with blackface scene amid protests against racism
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In line with the ongoing protests against racism, television network Hulu has removed an episode of the American sitcom 'The Golden Girls' that contained a scene with characters in blackface. The scene removed from the streaming platform was of episode 23 of the sitcom, 'Mixed Feelings,' in season 3, that showed characters of Betty White and Rue McClanahan in blackface, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Aired in 1988, the episode revolves around the storyline where Michael ( Scott Jacoby), the son of Dorothy (Beatrice Author), planning to wed a much older Black woman, Lorraine (Rosalind Cash). Dorothy is concerned over the age difference while Lorraine's family disapproves of their daughter marrying a white man, and thus the two families attempt to end the marriage.

In the episode, Lorraine's family finds Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) trying a new mud facial treatment, and as they greet their family, Rose states, "This is mud on our faces, we're not really Black." The streamer's removal of this episode makes them the latest in joining a string of other shows which have removed scenes that depict racist content.

Two weeks before, the classic Oscar-winning movie 'Gone With the Wind' was temporarily removed from the libraries of HBO Max citing a need to address its racist depictions. However, on June 25, the 1939 released epic was brought back for public viewing with an introductory disclaimer that discusses the historical context of the movie. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Todd matches Johnson's 61 to take the lead at Travelers

Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson each shot career-low 61s at the Travelers Championship, leaving Todd with a two-stroke lead over the 2016 U.S. Open champion. The 34-year-old Georgian, playing a couple holes behind Johnson, had a chance at t...

Another WNBA player for Sky tests positive

Another Chicago Sky player has tested positive for the coronavirus. Guard Sydney Colson announced the result Saturday on Twitter. About two months earlier, WNBA teammate center Stefanie Dolson said she and her entire family tested positive....

Australia's Victoria state mandates coronavirus testing for travellers

Australias Victoria state will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travellers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, the states premier said on Sunday. The countrys second-most populous state had 49 new c...

Jaipur: FIR against Ramdev, others for claiming to develop COVID-19 cure

An FIR has been registered against Yog guru Ramdev, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna, NIMS University, Jaipur, Director Dr Balbir Singh Tomar and others for their claiming to develop a cure for the coronavirus while the pandemic is wreaking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020