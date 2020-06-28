'The Office' creators cut short blackface scene to avoid racist depictions

A scene from the hit American sitcom 'The Office' that features a character showing up in blackface has been edited out to avoid any kind of racist depiction. The show's creator Greg Daniels also issued a statement about the scene from the 2012 episode 'Dwight Christmas.' In the scene, Dwight is attempting to convince his colleagues at Dunder Mifflin to celebrate a Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas.

"The Office is about a group of people trying to work together with mutual respect despite the inappropriate actions of their boss and assistant manager," Variety quoted Daniels as saying. "The show employed satire to expose unacceptable behavior and deliver a message of inclusion. Today we cut a shot of an actor wearing blackface that was used to criticize a specific racist European practice," the creator added.

Daniels apologised for the "pain" caused and also admitted putting up blackface for a comedy purpose is unacceptable and making the point so graphically is "hurtful and wrong." Not just 'The Office,' many other American shows are now re-analysing and taking down certain episodes that may have possibly depicted a racist content earlier. (ANI)