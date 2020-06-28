Left Menu
'Loved every bit': Shilpa Shetty pens appreciation note for Sushmita Sen, 'Aarya'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:16 IST
Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday penned an appreciation note for Sushmita Sen's comeback with web series 'Aarya,' and said that she's so happy to see her 'back with a bang.' The 'Life In a Metro' star put out a throwback picture with the former Miss Universe and heaped praises on her and the web series.

Beginning the appreciation post with a rainbow, Shilpa shared, this Lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate if you do then acknowledge and also Praise... I feel we are so miserly with praise .." and added that she'd binge-watched the web series 'Aarya' on Sunday. Appreciating the splendid performance by Sen in the series, the 'Apne' star added, "So (Sunday) binge-watched #Aarya , and I have to say I'm soooo sooo happy to see you back ( with a bang) @sushmitasen47 , WWWHHHAATTT a splendid job, such a nuanced performance. Loved every bit."

"@madhvaniram your grasp on the craft shines through, brilliantly cast ..and @sikandarkher you were soo good, #aarya is a must-watch" she added. Shilpa talked about the throwback picture she shared and wrote, "Lots has changed since this photo, what's not, is your indomitable spirit, your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love."

The 'Hungama 2' star concluded the post by wishing for the success of her dear friend in future endeavours, "Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, cause you deserve it all. So proud and love you my Tigress.. you have conquered and how. Wishing you all the luck my friend #friends #unconditionallove #love #gratitude #praise." The web series 'Aarya' which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

