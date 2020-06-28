Left Menu
Tristan Thompson sends birthday wishes to 'beautiful and loving' ex Khloe Kardashian with adorable picture

Professional basketball player Tristan Thompson celebrated ex Khloe Kardashian as a 'loving woman' on her 36th birthday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:22 IST
Tristan Thompson sends birthday wishes to 'beautiful and loving' ex Khloe Kardashian with adorable picture
Picture shared by Tristan Thompson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Professional basketball player Tristan Thompson celebrated ex Khloe Kardashian as a 'loving woman' on her 36th birthday. On Saturday, the 29-year-old NBA player put out a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside an adorable picture of the Khloe with their 2-year-old daughter True. In the photo, the former couple is all smiles laying on a trampoline together as the 'Good American' founder hugs their giggling daughter.

Thompson captioned his post, "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person.I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you." He added, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

The birthday girl Khloe took to the comment sections of the heartfelt birthday post and commented, "Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT." Reality TV star and sister of Khloe, Kim Kardashian West commented on the post, telling Thompson that his words were "so beyond sweet ."

According to People Magazine, Last year, Kardashian and Thompson called it quits after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant. (ANI)

