Taylor Schilling dating Emily Ritz

"Orange Is the New Black" star Taylor Schilling has confirmed her relationship with multidisciplinary artist Emily Ritz. The actor, who played Piper Chapman in the hit Netflix series, shared Ritz's post on her Instagram Stories celebrating Pride weekend.

"I couldn't be more proud to be by your side @taylorschilling. Happy Pride!" read the re-posted picture by Schilling. According to Just Jared, the duo reportedly met through mutual friends a while ago.