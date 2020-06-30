Mob Psycho 100 Season 3’s production started? What latest we know so far

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is undoubtedly a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting for since last one year. The severe success of Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 undeniably paved the way to the creation of Season 3. Read further to know more on it.

Currently, there is no developmental update on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The China-sponsored coronavirus has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time, and the projects across the world are still yet to commence.

There is no information about the cast of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. But we can expect the old cast to reprise their roles. Apart from Mob, other characters to return in the third season are Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reigen Arataka, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama. A new character is evolved Haruki Amakusa, who has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is supposed to release in Japan in the year 2021. If everything goes well, it is likely to arrive in April 2021. But the way coronavirus has created havoc in all the sectors, it seems tough for the creators to complete the work and release it by April next year.

The plot for third season will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date.