Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Steve Howey, Sarah Shahi split after 11 years of marriage

"Shameless" star Steve Howey and his actor-wife Sarah Shahi have called it quits after 11 years of marriage. As we enter into this new phase of our lives, our priority will remain co-parenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship," Howey and Shahi said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:17 IST
Actor Steve Howey, Sarah Shahi split after 11 years of marriage

"Shameless" star Steve Howey and his actor-wife Sarah Shahi have called it quits after 11 years of marriage. According to People magazine, Shahi, 40, filed for divorce from Howey on May 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Howey, 42, and Shahi had tied the knot in 2009. They are parents to three children -- son William Wolf, 10, and five-year-old twins Violet Moon and Knox Blue. In a joint statement to the outlet, the the duo said they decided to end their marriage after "much thought and consideration".

"We are so grateful for the past 10 years together and proud of our children that we've raised. As we enter into this new phase of our lives, our priority will remain co-parenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship," Howey and Shahi said. "And though our relationship is changing, we are committed to continuing our lives as a loving family," they added.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP reports Q1 net loss of $443 mln as coronavirus hits air travel

TAP posted a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros 443 million mainly due to coronavirus lockdowns that halted most air travel, the Portuguese airline said on Monday. March was already significantly impacted by the containment measure...

European shares edge lower at the end of strong quarter

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, with banks and energy firms leading the losses at the end of a strong quarter, while UK markets took a hit from a worse-than-expected GDP reading.The pan-European STOXX 600 index looked set to post a more...

Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories. Of the new cases, three Singaporean citizens or permanent residents foreigners, the health ministry said. The rest 243 are foreign workers l...

Iranian-French academic's prison term confirmed by Iran's appeals court - Mizan news agency

Irans appeals court confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the Mizan news agency reported.Earlier this month, France demanded that Adelkhah be released immediately, saying her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020