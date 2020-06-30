Left Menu
Sterling K Brown wants Denzel Washington to star in 'This Is Us'

30-06-2020
Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington tops actor Sterling K Brown's dream list of guest stars with whom he wants to share the screen on the hit family drama "This Is Us" . The actor, who plays the well-meaning, sometimes overbearing Randall Pearson on the NBC series, said having the Oscar winner play his character's relative in the show would be "epic".

"Dream beyond dreams... If I was somehow related to Denzel Washington and we had a chance to have the epic scene of all scenes, I could then ascend to heaven a happy man," Brown told Entertainment Weekly. Another favourite of the Emmy winner is "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, a chemistry teacher-turned-methamphetamine-making drug lord in the acclaimed AMC series.

"If Walter White could find his way into the Pearson universe, that would be something pretty incredible," Brown added. His list also includes "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr, and "The Good Fight" actors Delroy Lindo and Christine Baranski.

"My biggest acting crush is probably Robert Downey Jr. I'm watching a lot of 'The Good Fight' right now. I'm loving Delroy and everything that he does on that show. Baranski is absolutely wonderful. "I hope they're able to finish their season in a way that's satisfying to its viewers because they had to stop (in the middle of the season). That's really, really good," Brown said. Recently, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman said he had penned the season premiere for season five of the show.

"We have our entire plan mapped out for seasons five and six," he said..

