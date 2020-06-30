Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled "Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder”. "Iti" will be produced by the actor's banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment, Mandiraa Entertainment and Girish Johar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:17 IST
Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled "Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder”. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed on films "Coffee With D” (2017) and "Hotel Milan” (2018). "Iti" will be produced by the actor's banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment, Mandiraa Entertainment and Girish Johar. It is creatively backed by Prernaa Arora. The 43-year-old actor said he trusts Vishal’s vision and liked the idea so much that he decided to back the project. "I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey with Prernaa, team Mandiraa and Girish. We hope to present an engaging piece of cinema to the audiences with this," Vivek said in a statement. The film revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. The project is expected to go on floors by October and release in the first quarter of 2021. “I’m super excited and keen to share this story with our audiences. Vishal is a very gifted talent and we are pretty sure that with this film, we have a winner on our hands," Johar said. Vivek's last Bollywood big screen appearance was in 2019’s "PM Narendra Modi". He was also seen in season two of Amazon Prime Video's thriller "Inside Edge".

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Goats and sheep quarantined after shepherd contracts COVID-19

About 50 goats and sheep have been kept in isolation at a village in Tumakuru district after a shepherd tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The villagers panicked when they noticed that some goats and sheep at Godeke...

Sports ministry moves Delhi HC seeking consent to provisionally grant annual recognition to NSFs

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports moved an application in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking consent for provisionally granting annual recognition to the National Sports Federations NSFs. The application seeking consent for th...

Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the first edition of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Newsletter MATSYA SAMPADA published by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry for Fisheries, An...

Clean air and quiet streets - virus lockdown gave France's Greens election boost

The coronavirus lockdown persuaded retired speech therapist Anne-Marie Arnaud a better future could be had, one with emptier skies, fresher air, and quieter streets rid of diesel-belching cars.And so the pensioner from Lyon switched her vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020