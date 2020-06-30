Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut "Refugee". Sharing a picture of her first shot from "Refugee", Kareena said doing films was the best decision of her life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:18 IST
Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut "Refugee" . Directed by JP Dutta, the romance drama, which released on June 30, 2000, marked the debut of the two actors.

"Refugee" was Dutta's follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster "Border" and was moderately successful at the box office. Calling "Refugee" an "amazing" experience, Abhishek said, as a newcomer, he could not have asked for a better start. "Surviving 20 years seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I'm just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can't wait," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. The 44-year-old actor credited Dutta as the "best teacher" who not only nurtured him but was also a "guiding force". "The entire cast and crew were so patient supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you. It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour." Abhishek said his family has been his biggest inspiration, strength and "silent support". "They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressuring me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn't like a performance and showered me with love when they did.

"I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end... nowhere near it. Like I said, I'm just getting started," the actor, who is the son of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, added. The film featured Abhishek as an Indian agent who helps refugees cross the border and falls in love with a woman, played by Kareena, who is on her way to Pakistan with her family. Sharing a picture of her first shot from "Refugee" , Kareena said doing films was the best decision of her life. "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," the actor captioned the picture on Instagram.

Kareena, a fourth generation actor from the illustrious Kapoor family, said she was extremely grateful to her fans for their "love, support and strength" over the years. "Thank you JP Dutta for my life in the movies. Abhishek Bachchan for being the sweetest co-star and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time. #20YearsAndNotGivingUp,' the 39-year-old actor added.

Post "Refugee" , Kareena went on to star in major hits including "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" , "Aitraaz" "Omkara" and the acclaimed "Chameli" . She witnessed a career turnaround with Imtiaz Ali's "Jab We Met" in 2007, and has since starred in films such as "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within" , "3 Idiots", "Udta Punjab" , "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" , among others. Meanwhile, Abhishek found acclaim in Mani Ratnam's "Yuva" in 2004 and found massive success with projects like "Dhoom" series, "Bunty Aur Babli" , "Guru", another Ratnam directorial, "Bluffmaster" , "Delhi-6". After a brief hiatus following "Housefull 3" in 2016, the actor returned to screen with Anurag Kashyap's "Manmarziyaan" (2018). He will be next seen in "The Big Bull".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"It’s depressing": Britain locks down Leicester again after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnsons attempts to nudge the country back to normality.The United Kingdom ha...

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the US. Travelers from ...

Parents from different States moves SC seeking moratorium on school fees for lockdown period

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of children from different States seeking declaration of moratorium or deferment of payment of school fees during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The plea also seeks direction to Cent...

Rajasthan govt issues order for unlock 2 implementation from July 1 to 31

Rajasthan government has issued an order regarding the implementation of unlock 2 for the period of July 1 to 31. The order read, The lockdown in Containment Zones and prohibition of certain activities in the areas outside the Containment Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020