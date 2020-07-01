Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Nigerian model Dimssoo has accused American singer, Beyonce for contributing to the cultural misrepresentation of how Africa is seen by the world, according to a news report by Vanguard.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Dimssoo has accused the singer of cultural appropriation and also stated that the Flawless singer is contributing to the problematic ideologies of how Africa is viewed.

The model wrote, "Beyonce includes African culture in her music but never adding Africa to her tours. Same Beyonce making a whole movie based on Africa and its culture that's not available in Africa."

This came after the announcement that the singer will be releasing a movie titled "Black is King" which depicts the African culture. Dimssoo has accused Beyonce of tapping into the wealth of African culture for her arts but excluding African countries from her tour.

"I want to add that I'm not saying she has to come to Nigeria or whatnot. I'm saying she's contributing to the problematic ideologies of how 'Africa' is viewed to line her own pockets. And Africa isn't even a country. She's mostly taking from Yoruba culture, "said Dimssoo.

"So if you're gonna speak on something, come correct. Africa is not some prop, you can't come and pull from our culture from when it's convenient. That's appropriation. And not every time 'We were kings', please, some of us were palm wine tappers, "she added.