Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-07-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 09:01 IST
Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa
File photo

Nigerian model Dimssoo has accused American singer, Beyonce for contributing to the cultural misrepresentation of how Africa is seen by the world, according to a news report by Vanguard.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Dimssoo has accused the singer of cultural appropriation and also stated that the Flawless singer is contributing to the problematic ideologies of how Africa is viewed.

The model wrote, "Beyonce includes African culture in her music but never adding Africa to her tours. Same Beyonce making a whole movie based on Africa and its culture that's not available in Africa."

This came after the announcement that the singer will be releasing a movie titled "Black is King" which depicts the African culture. Dimssoo has accused Beyonce of tapping into the wealth of African culture for her arts but excluding African countries from her tour.

"I want to add that I'm not saying she has to come to Nigeria or whatnot. I'm saying she's contributing to the problematic ideologies of how 'Africa' is viewed to line her own pockets. And Africa isn't even a country. She's mostly taking from Yoruba culture, "said Dimssoo.

"So if you're gonna speak on something, come correct. Africa is not some prop, you can't come and pull from our culture from when it's convenient. That's appropriation. And not every time 'We were kings', please, some of us were palm wine tappers, "she added.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

New North American trade deal launches under growing threat of disputes

The revamped trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico taking effect on Wednesday was meant to create a kind of fortress North America, boosting the regions competitiveness - but cracks are already starting to show in the foun...

Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana historic step, will benefit poor: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying it is a historic step and will benefit the poor people. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Co...

Fire at building in Mumbai's Powai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Delphi Building at Powai in Mumbai on Wednesday. The fire was confined to the 3,000 sq ft office area on the 5th floor of the 7 story building.Three small engine lines of 5 motor pumps were in operation and no injuri...

FACTBOX-How new North American trade pact will impact autos, digital trade, drugs

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement USMCA will launch on Wednesday, replacing the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement NAFTA, as the global economy and international trade reel from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020