Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Are you ardently waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2? Yes, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series is undeniably has a huge demand in South Korea including other countries and fans are passionately waiting for the second season.

You will be amazed to know that Crash Landing on You is creating miracles in Japan, while fans in South Korea are waiting for Season 2. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan.

Crash Landing on You has remained in the Top 10 on the Netflix application in Japan ever since its release in February. The figures show that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starring series is at par with the popularity of Winter Sonata, which made a massive hit across Asia years back. The series has also become viral with many Japanese celebrities stating that they are in a spree to watching the show and repeating the process. The massive success of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's romantic saga in the series helps revive the hallyu wave in Japan that has been declining for years.

Fans need to wait longer for Crash Landing on You Season 2 albeit the creators are optimistic about a return. The reason is very common – China-sponsored coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The situation in South Korea due to coronavirus pandemic is still not under total control. Thus, we can't expect the series creators to commence filming and work on it at least in July.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 will surely see the returning of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. They will be joined by Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hyoung-soo, Hwang Woo-seul-hye, Kim Yeong-min, Choi Dae-hoon, Seo ji-hye, Nam Kyung-eup, Yoon jimin, Oh man-seok, Go Kyu-pil, Lim Chul-soo, Bang Eun-jin, Tang Joonsang, Ha seok-jin to name a few.

The story of this globally famous South Korean series is about two star crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and a Captain in the North Korean Special Police Force. The performance and pair of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Season 1 received severe applauding across the world. Thus, we are sure that their romantic saga will create another wave in South Korea and other countries.

One day while Yoon Se-ri goes for a short paragliding ride in Seoul, South Korea, a sudden tornado knocks her out and blows her off course. She awakens to find herself up a tree in a forest in the DMZ in North Korea, an area forbidden for South Koreans. There she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, literally falling into his arms from the tree. Ri Jeong-hyeok eventually gives Yoon Se-ri shelter, and develops plans to secretly help her return to South Korea. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

