National Doctor's Day: Madhuri Dixit thanks 'real life superheroes' for selfless service amid pandemic

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday urged people to thank the doctors on the occasion of Doctor's Day, as she shared a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to the healthcare professionals working relentlessly amid pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:08 IST
Madhduri Dixit (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday urged people to thank the doctors on the occasion of Doctor's Day, as she shared a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to the healthcare professionals working relentlessly amid pandemic. The 'Kalank' actor put out a video on Instagram wherein she extended her message of thanks to the doctors. She said, "Our doctors and healthcare workers are the real-life superheroes who put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and healthy," you heard this many times before she added.

"But right now, while the world fights the pandemic, it's not just a saying but truth. On National doctor's Day, I request you all to join me in thanking them for their selfless service," Dixit added. Along with the post, she penned a caption expressing gratitude to the health care workers and wrote, "This year more than ever we need to appreciate & support our doctors & healthcare workers for their endless hours of hard work, dealing with stress & challenges as part of their job & staying away from their loved ones to serve the people in need. Thank you."

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)

