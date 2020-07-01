Left Menu
Ananya Panday remembers her grandparents on Doctor's Day

Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday remembered her late grandfather Dr. Sharad Panday who was among the batch of doctors who performed the first heart transplant in India as the country is observing National Doctor's Day.

Childhood picture of Ananya Panday with her grandparents (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday remembered her late grandfather Dr. Sharad Panday who was among the batch of doctors who performed the first heart transplant in India as the country is observing National Doctor's Day. The 'Student Of The Year 2' actor took to Instagram to post a childhood picture of herself with her grandfather and her grandmother who too was a doctor.

Besides the childhood picture, she also posted a newspaper clipping featuring his grandfather performing the heart transplant. "Happy Doctor's day to my Dadaji, Dadi and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there. Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times," she wrote in the caption.

"Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents," her caption further read. Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1 to appreciate the selfless hardwork of doctors in the country. (ANI)

