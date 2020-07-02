'Mad Men' blackface episode will carry title card warning

"Mad Men" is the latest TV show to take precautionary measures around an episode featuring blackface. After "Golden Girls" and "30 Rock", the Emmy award-winning drama will now feature a title card on the third episode of season three, "My Old Kentucky Home" , to warn viewers that it contains "disturbing images related to race in America", reported Variety.

In the episode, Roger Sterling (John Slattery) appears in blackface at a party and sings to his wife. The episode now will have a title card in front of it to “provide context for the blackface scene.” The card will appear before the episode on all platforms. "Mad Men" is set in the advertising world of 1960s America.

All seven seasons, 92 episodes of the show will be available on Amazon Prime from July 15. The platform has also acquired the international rights to the series from producer Lionsgate Television and will begin streaming it on Amazon Prime Video around the world later this week, the website said quoting sources. Recently actor-comedian Tina Fey decided to drop four episodes of "30 Rock" featuring blackface and issued an apology. Similarly, "Community", "The Office" and "Golden Girls" have pulled episodes from digital platforms in the wake of the protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

HBO Max also pulled the 1939 film "Gone With the Wind" from its streaming library and later updated the film with a video talking about the movie's complicated racist legacy..