Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sacred Games Season 3: Know what Saif Ali Khan says on its making

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:10 IST
Sacred Games Season 3: Know what Saif Ali Khan says on its making
Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Is there any probability for Sacred Games Season 3? Fans have been ardently waiting for the third season since Season 2 was aired in August 2019.

The release date for Sacred Games Season 3 is yet to be announced. Even before the announcement of its premiere date, we need to know if they are planning for another season in mind. Here's something what Saif Ali Khan revealed in a recent interview with an online website.

During the interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he was not sure whether Sacred Games would have Season 3 or another season would be made. The husband of Kareena Kapoor said how he felt when he was offered the role of Sartaj in Sacred Games.

Saif Ali Khan said that he was aware of the fact that Narcos had a global audience on Netflix, and was all in when he learnt that a similar series would be made in India. He said he enjoyed playing the role of a 'Sardaar' and wearing a turban, Republic World noted.

Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. But this cannot stop the showrunners from working on it. Once the government withdraws the current lockdown, we can expect Netflix India to put some interesting facts on the series for the sake of nourishing viewers' interests.

As Sacred Games Season 1 and Season 2 contained eight scenes, so fans can expect Season 3 to have similar number of scenes. In the previous season, we saw how Sartaj had given three attempts to crack the code and forestall the bomb. As he entered the code for 1/3 time, the display turned back and left viewers into total suspense. This surely opens door for another season.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 2 release possible by Jan 2021, Manoj Bajpayee shares interesting details

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

2,373 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 92K; death toll mounts to 2,864

Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest ...

India slams Pak's announcement of holding polls in Gilgit-Baltistan; terms it cosmetic exercise

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said such cosmetic exercises are intended to camouflage Islamabads illegal occupation of Indian territories. Last week, Pakistan announced...

Coal India strike: Production, dispatch hit; govt urges employees to resume work

Opposing the Centres move to open the coal sector to private players, Coal India unions on Thursday began their three-day strike, impacting both production and supplies, even as the government urged the employees to resume work. Five tr...

Slain Ethiopian singer electrified a generation with songs of freedom and protest

Imprisoned as a teenager for his political activism, singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa grew into one of Ethiopias biggest stars and his songs became anthems for the young protesters who brought down one of Africas most repressive regimes.Haacaalu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020