Sacred Games Season 3: Know what Saif Ali Khan says on its making

Is there any probability for Sacred Games Season 3? Fans have been ardently waiting for the third season since Season 2 was aired in August 2019.

The release date for Sacred Games Season 3 is yet to be announced. Even before the announcement of its premiere date, we need to know if they are planning for another season in mind. Here's something what Saif Ali Khan revealed in a recent interview with an online website.

During the interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he was not sure whether Sacred Games would have Season 3 or another season would be made. The husband of Kareena Kapoor said how he felt when he was offered the role of Sartaj in Sacred Games.

Saif Ali Khan said that he was aware of the fact that Narcos had a global audience on Netflix, and was all in when he learnt that a similar series would be made in India. He said he enjoyed playing the role of a 'Sardaar' and wearing a turban, Republic World noted.

Netflix India has remained tight-lipped on the renewal of Sacred Games Season 3. But this cannot stop the showrunners from working on it. Once the government withdraws the current lockdown, we can expect Netflix India to put some interesting facts on the series for the sake of nourishing viewers' interests.

As Sacred Games Season 1 and Season 2 contained eight scenes, so fans can expect Season 3 to have similar number of scenes. In the previous season, we saw how Sartaj had given three attempts to crack the code and forestall the bomb. As he entered the code for 1/3 time, the display turned back and left viewers into total suspense. This surely opens door for another season.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

