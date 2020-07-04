Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Sherlock Holmes 3 be released in Dec 2021? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 14:28 IST
Will Sherlock Holmes 3 be released in Dec 2021? What we know so far
The imminent movie Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

We are yet to get the official release date of Sherlock Holmes 3 movie. Fans have been waiting for this highly anticipated movie for the last nine years. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2011 and since then mystery film lovers are looking forward to the third movie.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already commenced filming earlier. But as the global situation collapsed due to Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic, the developmental works had been halted. As the situation is still not under control, the franchise lovers are worrying about its release on its stipulated release date. It's release date in December 2021 is subjected to change.

The imminent movie Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of these two lovable characters in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

According to some sources, a few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron, will make a comeback. We Got This Covered media outlet revealed that the studio is planning to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider. The director said he has discussed the project with Ritchie and he has been 'very generous about it'.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 can't be dropped, Benedict Cumberbatch, director's assurance on its making

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil companys chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday. Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Uni...

Trump attacks 'left-wing cultural revolution' in Mount Rushmore address

P resident Donald Trump on Friday accused angry mobs of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extre...

Cinema has lost faith in writing: 'Hanna' creator David Farr

For writer David Farr, the fundamental idea behind creating Hanna, a series that he says organically empowers women, was the dearth of female existential heroes in cinema. The writer, who adapted Joe Wrights 2011 film Hanna into an original...

Maha: NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad dies of COVID-19

An NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtras Pune district, who had tested coronavirus positive, died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday, a senior official said. He was found to have been infected by COVID-19 recently, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020