Sherlock Season 5 can’t be dropped, Benedict Cumberbatch, director’s assurance on its making

We're yet to get the official renewal update on Sherlock Season 5 from BBC One. All the previous four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. Thus fans believe Season 5 will surely take place anytime.

When will Sherlock Season 5 premiere? Truly speaking, it is even tough to predict when the fifth season of Sherlock will hit the small screens. However, Fans are passionate to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock Season 5. They played the lead roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in the previous seasons.

In a conversation with Associated Press long time back, Benedict Cumberbatch said they would still do Sherlock Season 5. The viewers of Sherlock had been given several indications from time to time to ensure that their show had not been axed.

Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return on the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. The same thing was repeated by another series creator Mark Gatiss in a media conversation.

On the other hand, the rumour surrounding the cancellation of Sherlock Season 5 project was rejected by Benedict Cumberbatch. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Sherlock Season 5 will be launched in 2022 after completing all of its major projects, The Digital Weekly noted. It is said that BBC One certainly does not want to take away Sherlock due to other projects. If luck favours, it will return in 2022 with the main stars and their two co-stars.

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are not in a state to make the official announcement on Sherlock Season 5 as they are reportedly busy in some projects. They do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

It is also true that Sherlock Season 4 ended the series the way which makes it obvious to get back for Season 5. The fifth season will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date.