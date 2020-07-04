Left Menu
Wentworth Season 8 ready for July release, synopsis of episode 1 revealed, more on new faces

Updated: 04-07-2020 17:00 IST
Wentworth Season 8 ready for July release, synopsis of episode 1 revealed, more on new faces
The filming for Wentworth Season 8 commenced in October last year, but the production was affected due to coronavirus. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

The announcement of Wentworth Season 8 was done long before and the series enthusiasts are ardently waiting for its release. It is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia.

We are daily coming close to the premiere of Wentworth Season 8 on July 28, 2020. The series will continue to be on air until 2021, which means Wentworth Season 9 is also confirmed. There are even possibilities for the series makers to work on Wentworth Season 10, although it is yet to be confirmed.

Foxtel tweeted a clip on May 26 to announce that Wentworth Season 8 would be on the small screens on July 28. The caption was provided "Lockdown is ending. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original". However, the video is no longer available.

The filming for Wentworth Season 8 commenced in October last year, but the production was affected due to coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan and continues causing havoc across the world. Thanks to the Wentworth creators for somehow managing the production process when the world is combatting against the deadly pandemic situation.

Here's the synopsis Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 titled 'Resurrection' – After the siege many of the prisoners and officers struggle to rebuild their lives and cope with memories, as the new General Manager deals with the fallout from the siege and Will's mismanagement of the Prison.

Here're the titles of other episodes of Season 8 – episode 2 as 'Secrets We Keep', episode 3 as 'Fallen Angel', episode 4 as 'Revenge' to name a few. You can check the trailer of the eighth season below.

You will be happy to know that Wentworth Season 8 will see some new faces, some of them are Jane Hall, Kate Box, Zoe Terakes and Vivienne Awosoga.

Although there has been no recent update(s) on the cast of Wentworth Season 8, still previous updates claimed that Kate Box will be playing the role of Lou Kelly, Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds, and Zoe Terakes will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline. Vivienne Awosoga will be playing the role of Judy Briant in the eighth season.

Wentworth Season 8 will see the returning of Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe as The Freak. She had been a special guest in Season 6 and 7 and now she has become the major character in the imminent season.

Wentworth Season 8 is slated to hit the small screens on July 28. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

