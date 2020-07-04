Jeffrey Dean Morgan could join 'The Boys', says showrunner Eric Kripke

"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke says they are in active talks with actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan for joining the show's cast. In an interview with Collider, Kripke said there is a role that the 54-year-old actor could play on the superhero satirical series.

"There’s one role we’re already talking about. He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on 'The Walking Dead', so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about," Kripke said. "But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it," he added.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" was developed by Kripke (Supernatural). The show's second season will be returning to Amazon Prime Video on September 4.