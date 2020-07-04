Minister says cops will look into Akshay's air trip to Nashik

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's helicopter trip to Nashik in north Maharashtra during lockdown has sparked a controversy. Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday that he will order an inquiry into the special permission which the actor reportedly obtained for the air travel and stay at a resort in Nashik during the visit earlier this week.

While the actor's spokespersons did not offer any comment immediately, sources said he flew to Nashik with special permission to see a doctor. "I read about his visit to Nashik in newspapers today. I have no idea when he came and left. I will have to check," Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bhujbal, who is also the `guardian minister' of the district, told reporters in Nashik.

"I will have to check, where he lived etc. I have received complaints about how he could be allowed to stay in a resort (amid coronavirus outbreak). We will ask the police to look into it. I have no idea who gave him permission, why it was given. Officials will be questioned if something wrong has happened," the senior NCP leader added. Sources close to the actor said that he had flown to Nashik in a helicopter with special permission "to see a doctor".