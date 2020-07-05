Left Menu
As the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set to be released tomorrow (July 6), his co-star Sanjana Sanghi unveiled a new poster of the movie.

Updated: 05-07-2020 16:50 IST
New poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' unveiled, trailer to be out tomorrow
'Dil Bechara' new poster featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Sanjana Sanghi (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is all set to be released tomorrow (July 6), his co-star Sanjana Sanghi unveiled a new poster of the movie. The romantic drama's new poster, shared by Sanghi on her Instagram handle, comes up with the announcement of the trailer launch.

The poster features the departed actor riding a bike in all smiles while Sanjana is seen sitting pillion with her arms around him and head resting on his shoulders. "This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike. The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow," the 23-year-old actor captioned the post.

The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in millions of movie enthusiast's hearts as it is the final movie of 'Kai Po Che' actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14. 'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant's love for cinema.

Directed Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

