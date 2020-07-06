Left Menu
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bellbottom' to start shooting in August

Espionage thriller "Bellbottom", starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, will start filming on location in the United Kingdom in August, the makers announced on Monday. #Bellbottom to go on floors next month," Akshay tweeted. "Bellbottom" is one of the first films to announce resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 12:01 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@akshaykumar)

Espionage thriller "Bellbottom", starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, will start filming on location in the United Kingdom in August, the makers announced on Monday. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month," Akshay tweeted. According to a press release, the team of "Bellbottom", including actors Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, will be heading to the UK for the film's schedule. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani

Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is slated to be released on April 2, 2021. "Bellbottom" is one of the first films to announce resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's gangster-drama "Mumbai Saga" is also expected to go on floors this month in Hyderabad.

