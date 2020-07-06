Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sam Mendes, Netflix set up 500k pound fund to support UK theatre staff

A month after Sam Mendes urged streaming services to share a part of their "COVID-19 windfall" to help theatres in the UK stay afloat, Netflix has collaborated with the director to create a fund to back theatre workers hit by the ongoing pandemic.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 12:33 IST
Sam Mendes, Netflix set up 500k pound fund to support UK theatre staff
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A month after Sam Mendes urged streaming services to share a part of their "COVID-19 windfall" to help theatres in the UK stay afloat, Netflix has collaborated with the director to create a fund to back theatre workers hit by the ongoing pandemic. According to Deadline, Netflix is donating 500k pounds (USD 620k) to launch the initiative, in association with the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, which will give out grants of up to 1,000 pounds per person. To be eligible, applicants must have worked in theatre between March 31, 2020, and the beginning of 2019. The aim is to support those not eligible for the UK government's financial aid schemes. Theatres have been closed in the UK since mid March due to the government's coronavirus shutdown.

The country may be in the process to emerge from the closures, but theatres are expected to remain closed till next year. Mendes, who most recently directed the Academy Award-nominated war drama "1917", penned an article for Financial Times in June discussing the impact of the pandemic on the film business in the country and appealed to streamers to pitch in.

"It would be deeply ironic if the streaming services – Netflix, Amazon Prime et al – should be making lockdown millions from our finest acting, producing, writing and directing talent, while the very arts culture that nurtured that talent pool is allowed to die," he wrote. "Is there anyone among those people willing to use a fraction of their Covid-19 windfall to help those who have been mortally wounded?" the director had asked.

In his current statement, Mendes said they have created a fund to which the "most vulnerable freelance theatre practitioners can now apply". "It is specifically designed for theatre workers who find themselves at breaking point, for those unable to put food on the table or to pay bills, or for those considering leaving the profession altogether," he said. The British filmmaker said although the initiative is "a drop in the ocean", he hopes it might ensure some form of survival until eagerly awaited rescue plans are announced by the government. Julian Bird, CEO, Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said despite careful and collaborative consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), they are waiting for the government to announce a date for when theatres can fully reopen. "Until then over 290,000 workers are in limbo and desperately concerned about their futures, with theatres and producers having no choice but to assume worst case scenarios. We remain gravely concerned for the thousands of artists who have little or no income, especially those who have slipped through the cracks and missed out on the government schemes," Bird said.

"Playwrights and directors, theatre artists and performers, composers and comedians, are the lifeblood of our industry too and, while Netflix has been more fortunate than many, in the end we are only as strong as the people we work with," added Netflix's Anne Mensah, vice president, original series..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

6,611 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow Russia, July 6 SputnikANI Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,87,862, the response centre said Monday. The new cases were registered in all 85 regions, and 1,90...

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly helped define a cinematic era, has died, his lawyer said on Monday. He was 91.Morricone had broke...

Sterling falls vs euro, steady vs dollar; Chancellor's support measures in focus

The pound fell against the euro, as the common currency rose on Monday, and held steady against the U.S. dollar, as traders looked ahead to this months Brexit negotiations and more government support measures expected later this week.By the...

Government maintaining ACC levy rates for next 2 years

The Government is maintaining current levy rates for the next 2 years, as part of a set of changes to help ease the financial pressures of COVID-19 providing certainty for businesses and New Zealanders, ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020