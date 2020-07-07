Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brad Pitt boards David Leitch's 'Bullet Train'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to feature in the big screen adaptation of "Bullet Train", based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Isaka Kotaro. The question they face is: "who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?" According to The Hollywood Reporter, Antoine Fuqua, who originally developed the project for Sony Pictures, will produce the project.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:34 IST
Brad Pitt boards David Leitch's 'Bullet Train'
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to feature in the big screen adaptation of "Bullet Train", based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Isaka Kotaro. The film will be helmed by David Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like "Deadpool 2" and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are related to one another. The question they face is: "who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station?" According to The Hollywood Reporter, Antoine Fuqua, who originally developed the project for Sony Pictures, will produce the project. Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz has adapted the book.

Kat Samick from Fuqua Films is also attached to produce along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick through their banner 87North. Brittany Morrissey will executive produce the film for Sony Pictures.

Pitt was last seen in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", directed by Quentin Tarantino, for which he won his career-first acting Oscar. The makers are hoping to start production later this year.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

WNBA players to spotlight Breonna Taylor on jerseys

WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylors name when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup shirts that read Black Lives Matter on the front and Say Her Na...

Mourinho delighted by Lloris-Son clash during Tottenham win

When Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris confronted Son Heung-min on the field at halftime, Jose Mourinho was far from annoyed. The manager renowned for his own flashpoints and volatility was delighted to see tensions between teammates erupting i...

American student released after 486 days in Egyptian prison

An American medical student detained without trial in an Egyptian prison for nearly 500 days has been freednd returned to the United States, the US State Department said on Monday. The release of Mohamed Amashah, a dual Egyptian-American ci...

India's coronavirus death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge

Indias death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts.The rate of both new v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020