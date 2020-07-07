Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Evans, Lily James spotted together in London

Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted enjoying each other's company together in London on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:14 IST
Chris Evans, Lily James spotted together in London
Chris Evans, Lily James (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted enjoying each other's company together in London on Saturday (local time). According to photos published by The Daily Mail and subsequent People Magazine's report, the two visited Mark's Club in Mayfair and shared a taxi together.

The 31-year-old English star was seen wearing a red dress with brown heels under a navy trench coat for the evening while Evans wore an all-black suit with grey boots. While the 'Wrath Of The Titans' star lives in North London, Evans had been isolating stateside before heading to London, where several film and television projects have resumed production.

Representatives for both actors could not immediately be reached for comment. James was last linked to 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.

The 'Fantastic Four' actor was last linked to actress Jenny Slate, who he met during the making of 2017 film 'Gifted'. "I'm a pretty romantic guy," Evans had told People magazine at the premiere of his directorial debut, 'Before We Go.'

"I don't necessarily limit the notion of romance to people, though. I think I have a romantic relationship to art, to music, to nature," added Evans. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise

The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20 of the population, for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions, a government spokespe...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Heavy-duty masks may be neededThe World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a let...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,...

ANALYSIS-Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule

The prospect of President Vladimir Putin staying in the Kremlin until 2036 does not seem to be deterring buyers of Russias high-yielding sovereign bonds as investors focus on economic fundamentals and political stability rather the risk of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020